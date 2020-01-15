|
|
KEVIN GRANT FRAMPTON SR., 42, of Sissonville, WV, passed away January 12, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
In his short 42 years of life, he enjoyed all the manly things this world had to offer. To name a few, Reenacting the Civil War - Confederate side of course, hunting, fishing, and driving, whether it be a motorcycle, a large commercial truck, a regular size Ford truck or just about anything else with an engine and some tires.
Kevin was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Francis Frampton; maternal grandparents, Hollis and Berth Tucker; and his baby daughter, Lacy Noel Frampton.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Bobby and Swanna Frampton Sr. of Sissonville; his children, Savanna and Kevin Frampton Jr.; granddaughter, Destiney Frampton; brothers, Bobby (Tomorrow) Frampton Jr. and Paul (Denise) Frampton; sister, Dreama Frampton; his treasured significant other; his caregiving cousin, Christy; and various other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 17, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020