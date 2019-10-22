Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
304-755-1361
Kevin Harrison Obituary
KEVIN "D" HARRISON, age 62, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2019, from an accidental fall.
He was the son of the late Dencil Harrison and is survived by his mother Bernadine; son Jeremy; brother Steve (Sue) of Redding, CA; nieces Amy (Jeff) Gallegos, great-nieces Samantha and Madison all of Brentwood, CA; Lisa Hrrison of Cicago; special aunts Eleanor Fisher and Macel Wright along with several cousins.
Kevin was a certified welder and accomplished equipment operator. He was a nature enthusiast and enjoyed hiking.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Interment at Emma Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St, Poca is serving the Harrison family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019
