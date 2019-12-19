|
KEVIN LaMAR "KP" PALMER, 39, of Montgomery died December 10, 2019, after a short illness. He was born March 25, 1980, to the late George H. Palmer and Tina Burs.
He attended Valley High School, and BridgeValley Community and
Technical College. In addition to his family, Kevin had an avid love of music, cooking, and all things electronic. His smile/dimples were infectious.
In addition to his father George, Kevin was proceeded in death by his
Maternal Grandmother, Karolyn K. Murray, Paternal Grandmother, Helen V. Bohanna, and Paternal Grandfather, Danny Palmer.
Left to cherish his memory: mother, Tina (Jerome) Burs; Maternal Grandfather Rev. Thomas R. Murray, Sr.; Paternal Grandfather Garfield Bohanna, Sr.; daughters: Bryanna and Kelsey Fleming (Mother Betty Pyatt), daughter-in-love, Cristel Settle (son Cameron); siblings: Stephanie Murray, Ric (Tisjauna) Palmer, and Ashlie Palmer. He also leaves to mourn a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including his Great Maternal Uncle, Richard S. White, Sr.
Celebration of Life and Love will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at Brookside Ministries COGIC, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mount Carbon, WV. Viewing at 11 a.m., Services at 12 Noon.
Bishop C. H. Murray officiating, Bishop Thomas R. Murray, Jr. Eulogist. O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019