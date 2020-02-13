|
|
In the wee, small hours of the morning on February 7, 2020, KEVIN PAUL JOHNSON, 44, of St. Albans fell asleep. He then woke in "The" Heaven to be a "Princess," according to his two-year-old son, Colin. He was joyfully reunited with his brother Stephen, his father Blake, grandfathers Paul Leasure and Blake Sr., grandmother Evalee, with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear pets in the welcoming committee.
Kevin had an ever-present smile combined with a huge heart that endeared him to many. That heart was full of love for his family, friends, the Mountaineers and the Cowboys. We will so miss that smile.
He leaves behind his "Beautiful Crazy" love, Emily Parrish; his beloved children, of whom he was so proud - Tyler, Mackenzie, Jaelyn and Colin; his mom and step-dad, Kathy and Steve Bradley, step-mom, Roxie Johnson; grandma, Kathryn Leasure; sisters, Sheri Bourrie, Nikki Bradley and their children; his aunt, Jean; and many loving cousins throughout the U.S.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, February 15, at Gateway Christian Church in St. Albans, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Kevin's family and you may send e-mail condolences to them at www.cookefuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020