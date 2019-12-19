Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
For more information about
Kevin Spaulding
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Hughes Creek Community Church
Hugheston, WV
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Hughes Creek Community Church
Hugheston, WV
Kevin Troy Spaulding Obituary

KEVIN T. SPAULDING, 57, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at home after a short illness.
Kevin was a retired press operator for the Washington Post Newspaper in Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Barbara J. Tucker Spaulding.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Donna R. (Turner) Spaulding, at home; daughters, Erica Mills, Kara Anderson; sons, Kevin Spaulding II and Matthew Spaulding; nine grandchildren; brothers, Eddie and Bucky Spaulding; and mother-in-law, Aloma Turner.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at The Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston, W.Va., with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Visitation will be at the Church from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the services in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV 25086.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Spaulding family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019
