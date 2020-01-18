|
KIM LEA CRAFT, age 63, passed away on January 15, 2020.
She was born April 3, 1956, in Montgomery, West Virginia, to the late Clarence and Genevie Totten (Stone). Kim resided in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with her husband, Rev. Edward Craft.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Totten.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Craft; her children, Sarah and Edward Craft II (Tiffany); brother, Gary Totten (June); sister, Beth Thomas (Pete); and her grandson, Isaiah.
Kim was a registered nurse and worked for 35 years serving the patients and people of the communities she lived in. She was passionate about her family, crafting, and serving others.
She showed Jesus' love like no other, demonstrating everyday unconditional love and compassion to those around her.
Services to be held at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, approximately three miles north of White Sulphur Springs, on Route 92, at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20. Leading the service will be Rev. Steve Grimes and Rev. Melissa Shortridge.
In lieu of flowers, condolences and contributions may be made to Whatcoat United Methodist Church (mail only, 9402 Pocahontas Trail, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986).
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 18, 2020