KIMBERLY ANN "KIM" MORRIS 51, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, died on January 27, 2020, at Saint Clair Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, approximately 5 months after being diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Carcinoma.
Kim was born April 9, 1968, in Charleston, West Virginia. She graduated from George Washington High School and later studied art at The Art Institute of San Francisco, California.
Kim was a light and a very spiritual soul. She literally shined and immediately brightened up any room she walked into. She also brightened up anyone's day who were lucky enough to cross paths with her. She was always smiling. Her laugh was infectious. It was one that involved her whole body doing a little twist while she was laughing with that Cheshire grin.
Kim rarely complained, even when she had a reason to. She made the best out of whatever life threw her. But when she was sad or upset, she certainly let you know. She was genuine and honest. You always knew what she felt about a certain issue. Her authenticity did not allow her to be disingenuous, especially if it involved politics.
Kim was the essence of kindness and cared very deeply about her friends and family. She would often tell her loved ones how much they meant to her, especially her two sons, Noah and Nick, who she loved with all her heart. She truly was even kind to strangers, including those that were less fortunate than her. Kim told her friends and family how much she loved them. And she was loved in return.
Kim was beautiful, smart, talented, resilient and hilarious. She was in love with painting and art most of her life and had just taken up the piano within the last few months. She was so excited to be learning how to play. She loved music and felt it deep within her soul.
Professionally, she was a rock star paralegal. She maintained an encyclopedic command of the facts in all of the cases she worked on. This is probably because she had a photographic memory and could recall any event someone would mention to her, including all the details one might want her to forget. She loved working in litigation when she was in Charleston, West Virginia, and later Beaufort, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
More recently, she was employed at the law firm of Reed Smith in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She felt quite at home at this firm since her great-great-grandfather, Philander C. Knox, who was Attorney General for Teddy Roosevelt, was a founding member of the firm.
Prior to Kim's diagnosis in September, she was able to realize one of her life long dreams when she traveled to Italy.
She was preceded in death by her father, John B. Morris; her grandparents, Kathleen Rhea Knox and William R. Knox, Sr., Clifford (Pete) K. Morris and Betty Lou Dorman; her uncle, Bill Knox; and cousins, Katherine (Kate) Nicole Taylor and Adam Pennington.
She is survived by her sons, Noah William Morris Price and John Nicolas Morris; mother, Lynda Knox; sister, Molly Knox Morris Lauer; niece, Marley Rhea Lauer (Chris); aunts, uncles and cousins, Cindy Knox (Roby and Ella Grace), John Knox (Nora and Ben), Linda Kirk (Terry, Terra, Matt and Andrew), Michelle Wilson Hovenic (Marissa), and Sharon Lee Morris (Rudy and Kevin Viramontes).
A service to Honor the Life of Kimberly Ann Morris will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Rev. Kent Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park.
Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Snodgrass Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 31 St. James Avenue, Suite 365, Boston, MA 02116.
Memories of Kimberly Ann Morris may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020