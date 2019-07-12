Home

Kimberly Anne Moore Obituary
On June 11, 2019, KIMBERLY ANNE MOORE went home to be with our Heavenly Father after a serious illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, James C. Johnson of Lawton, Okla., and her daughter DeAnna Dawn Moore of Lawton, Okla.
She is survived by her husband, James M. Moore of Bentree; her daughter, Ashley Elswick and son-in-law Chris Elswick of Belva; and her son, James Moore II and daughter-in-law Christine Moore of Boomer; her grandchildren, Colton Elswick, Clinton Elswick, Isabella Elswick and Clayton Elswick of Belva and, Elicia Moore of Virginia.
She will be forever loved and very missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at noon on Saturday, July 13, at our home church, Glen Ferris Apostolic Church, with Pastor Sal Bria officiating.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019
