

KIMBERLY DAWN MORRIS, 34, of Hurricane, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Born October 18, 1984 in Charleston, Kim was a daughter of Donna Nye Morris of Hurricane and the late Jerry Michael Lovejoy. She was also preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronald Nye, and her grandmothers, Virginia Nye and Dorothy Lovejoy.

Kim was a 2002 graduate of St. Albans High School and was a talented artist.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ravi Megha; her children Alexis and Zander Hartwell; sister, Merica Seabolt of Winfield; brothers, Trey Morris of Sissonville, Jerry Michael Morris of Hurricane; nieces, Sierra Morris, Isabella Morris-Seabolt, Kyndall Morris; nephew, Mason Haynes; aunt, Linda Parsons of Charleston; uncles, Scott Nye of Poca, Greg Nye of Winfield, Rick Nye of Alaska; mother-in-law, Dr. Nayana Megha of Hurricane; sister-in-law, Rupal Nanavati of Connecticut.

A service to celebrate Kim's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share your memories with the family.

Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019