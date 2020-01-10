|
KIMBERLY DIANE KING, 60, of Charleston, WV., passed away January 2, 2020. Celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3 til 5 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church 6532 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
She was born October 21, 1959 in Braxton County, WV, a daughter of Shirley Woods Johnson of Sutton, WV, and the late James Russell King. She was formerly a typist and designer for Charleston Newspapers.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Coleman and her brother, Danny King.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Jeremy Sweat of Milton; two sisters, Theresa Cowgar and Nancy Lilly, both of Sutton, WV; three grandchildren, RaeLee, Avery, and Everly and Owen who was like a grandchild; and special thanks to two special friends, Richard and Mary Byrnside.
Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, those who want may bring a covered dish for the bereavement dinner at the church after the service.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020