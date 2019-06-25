Home

Kittie Jenkins Obituary
KITTIE JENKINS, 97, of Craigsville, WV, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Bower's Hospice House at Beckley. Born June 8, 1922 at Craigsville, she was a daughter of the late Finley and Elizabeth McGee Morrison. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Worick Jenkins and also by all of her siblings.
She was a member of the Beaver Freewill Baptist Church at Craigsville, was a retired nurse's aide at Sacred Heart Hospital at Richwood, she loved to shop and care for her flowers and garden. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved God, her family, and her church family.
Survivors include her children, Doug (Barb) Jenkins, Brenda (Gary) Mullins, Jo Ann (David) Hickman, and Rick (Terry) Jenkins, all of Craigsville; special caregiver, Brandi Dillard; a special four legged friend, Jada; ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the White Funeral Home at Summersville with Rev. Gary Moore and Pastor Mike Malcomb officiating. Interment will follow in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019
