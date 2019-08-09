Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
Kolhton Haney


1998 - 2019
Kolhton Haney Obituary
KOLHTON HANEY, 21, of Orgas, passed way on August 6, 2019, after an auto accident.
He was born March 17, 1998, in Charleston.
Kolhton was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Junior Deal and Darrell Haney.
Kolhton is survived by his mother, Nicki Haney, and step-dad, Leland Salmon; his dad, Bruce Haney; companion, Brook Gillenwater; sister, Myrisha Haney; brother, Blake; step-brothers, Nicholas Salmon and Benjamin Salmon; grandmothers, Dreama (Cookie) Deal and Linda Haney; step - grandparents, Joe and Connie Runion; in-laws, Stevie and Peggy Gillenwater and Cole, special cousin and close friend, Shana Robertson; and an aunt, Stephanie Deal Lewis.
He was a 2016 graduate of Sherman High School and was currently employed by Black Hawk Mining. He had a great Love for Brook, his mom and family. Kolhton enjoyed motorcross racing, fishing, hunting, mudding and hanging with all his friends. He was very Loving and close with his sister, Roo, and all his family. He also, Loved his fur babys, Rider and Cash.
Funeral services will held at 10 o'clock Monday morning, August 12, in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., with Rev. Roger Halstead officiating. Interment will be in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
