KRISTIE LEIGH CASE, 42, of Oak Hill, WV, began her Heavenly Journey on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
After graduation from Fayetteville High School, Kristie went to college at Concord University and graduated with a BS degree in Business and Travel Management. During Kristie's career, she worked at various financial institutions in positions from clerical to management.
Kristie was the mother of Indea (22 months) and step mother to Hunter (16), Tori (14) and Parker (7). Wife to Joshua Jeremiah Richardson.
Kristie is survived by her husband and children; mother and father, Louise and Jack Case; grandmother, Nina June Case Perdue; in-laws, Ladell and Ray Hanson; aunts and uncles, Becky and Bill Workman, Dee and Les Bolen, Barb and Brian Parrott; cousin, Dustin Parrott; and many extended family members.
Those relatives that have preceded Kristie will greet her on her heavenly journey are grandmother and grandfather, Irene and William L. Workman; grandfather, Jack Case Sr.; aunts, Mary Cook and Peggy Workman; uncle, Jimmy Workman; and numerous extended family will all be there to greet our beloved Kristie.
Donations may be made to the Special Olympics in memory of Kristie's Uncle Jimmy Workman.
There will be no public services at this time. The family will have a private celebration of Kristie's life at a later date.
You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories of Kristie with the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 28, 2019