|
|
KRISTINA LYNN "KRISSY" RAY, 42, of Sissonville passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a long term illness.
Kristina was a 1996 graduate of Sissonville High School and former CNA with Cedar Ridge Nursing Home.
Kristina is survived by her parents, Ricky and Kathy Ray, daughter, Cassidy Ray (Fiance Jacob Harper), sister, Kelly Fisher (Wayne Fisher), nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Parker, Charles, Ellieanna and Kaylie Fisher as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins, and lifetime friend, Tina Spencer.
Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. At Long and Fisher Funeral Home. Due to health concerns, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hubbard Hospice.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Hubbard for the exceptional care.
Online condolences maybe forwarded to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 4, 2020