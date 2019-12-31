|
KRISTOPHER EDWARD SHARP, 33, of Elkview, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
Kris was a 2004 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School where he was a member of the football, wrestling, and track teams. He attended Antioch Advent Christian Church. He loved music and movies and could be relied upon to recall minute facts and details about both. He enjoyed cooking, reading classic books and history. Kris knew lots of sports trivia and was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts. He enjoyed analyzing everything, was always up for a good debate and could recount, in his words, "Lots of useless information!" Kris had a lifelong love of animals and had a dream for there to be no kill shelters in every state.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Atkinson, and paternal grandmother, Audrey Marie Nidy Sharp.
Kris is survived by his loving family: Parents, Joe and Jennifer Sharp; son, Liam; sisters, Katie (Nick) Feola and Karie (Chuck) Boggs; paternal grandfather, Thomas Sharp Sr.; his nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would also like to recognize his lifelong best friend, Andy Anderson.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Sharp Family Cemetery, Walker Road, Elkview.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at Hafer Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Recovery Point of Huntington or the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 31, 2019