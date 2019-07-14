KYLE ANDERSON STOVER, beloved son of Penny E. Stover of Charleston and John A. Stover (deceased) passed away July 11, 2019.

Kyle graduated from Roane County High School. He loved football, especially Petyon Manning, the Colts and Broncos. He collected football cards, loved to fish, hang out with friends, and camping. He also enjoyed his music and his cats.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He never forgot to express his love. His mother's heart is forever broken and her love will always be with him.

In addition to his mother, Kyle is survived by siblings, Johnny A. Stover and Martha Mae Messer of Mansfield, Ohio. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Peggy and Ivan, Ray and Julie, Patricia, Gary and Debbie, Tony and Diana, Beecher, Otis and Mary, Jimmie and Sharon, Barbara and Warren, and Bonnie and Ron; and his extended family and friends.

Service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with Scott Elswick officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019