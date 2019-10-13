|
L. BRUCE McCLUNG, age 82, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 5, 2019, at Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, W.Va.
Bruce was born in Rupert, W.Va., and always enjoyed spending time at his homeplace.
He is survived by his wife, M. Sue McClung; his children, Beth Suter (Randy), Becky Griffith (David), Beverly Mayle (Philip), and Ben McClung (Donna); his grandchildren, Blair Suter (Lauren), Kurt Suter, Zach Griffith, Duncan McClung, Ellie McClung, and Harrison Hawkins; siblings, Barbara Cutlip (Bob), Ruth Carroll, and Gary McClung (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wm. Leslie and Meave McClung; and his brother, Denvin McClung.
Bruce graduated as the Valedictorian of Rupert High School and continued his education by means of a football scholarship to West Virginia University. After graduating from WVU, where he obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering and played football for four years, he moved to Charleston, West Virginia. Bruce was a Registered Professional Electrical Engineer for over four decades with the Union Carbide Corporation. He was presented with the Chairman's Award for Excellence and Pursuit of Values of the Corporation in 1991. In 1997, he became the first Electrical Engineer to be named a Corporate Fellow. He made significant contributions in electrical and fire safety and volunteered throughout his career and retirement as a Life Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Bruce was a Principal Consultant for Electrical Safety Consulting Services, Inc., and Mc Squared Electrical Consulting, LLC, which were formed to provide expert services in electrical injury litigation and consultations on electrical system design studies.
Bruce remained humble to the end, and nothing was more important to him than family, which included his church family, neighbors, and friends. Everyone knew they could call on Bruce to help with anything. Bruce had a selfless nature; none of his life's work felt like work to him. He was a longstanding member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and United Methodist Men, a member of the Sissonville Lions Club, a Life Member of the WVU Alumni Association, and a member of the WVU Varsity Club. Bruce was instrumental in the vision, design, construction, and completion of the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center.
Bruce loved life and was full of energy. Bruce loved Sue and was a devoted husband. He taught his children and grandchildren to love and care for people and nature and to work hard, and he was always there when they needed him. Above all things, Bruce was a kind, intelligent, and caring man, whose legacy will live on with those whom he shared life's journey.
His family appreciates the love and care given to Bruce by his caregiver, Dawn Casto; the staff at the Memory Unit at Arthur B. Hodges; and the HospiceCare staff.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center (payable to Aldersgate UMC with a note for memorial for Bruce McClung; 6823 Sissonville Dr., Charleston, WV 25320), the (1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387), or HospiceCare (1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387).
On Wednesday, October 23, at 12 noon, a celebration of Bruce's life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Dr., Charleston, WV 25320. Visitation will be start at 11 a.m. until time of the service.
