L. LOUISE STEPHENSON, 97, of Greensburg, Pa., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., died Friday, February 14, 2020, in Brookdale Senior Living, Latrobe, Pa.
She was born October 4, 1922 in Chester, W.Va., a daughter of the late George B. and Ruth (DeBolt) Chapman.
Prior to retirement, she had been a teacher for West Virginia University and also Charleston Public Schools. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, W.Va., the Berry Hills Country Club, and the WVU Irvin Stewart Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Stephenson; her sister, Jean Knight; and her brother, George B. Chapman Jr.
She is survived by her nephew, James B. Chapman and wife Robbie, of Greensburg, Pa.; and two nieces, Karen Logsdon and Cindy Belefski, both of Indianapolis, Ind.
Honoring Louise's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Services and interment are private.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 19, 2020