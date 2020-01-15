Home

Lakin Walker Obituary
LAKIN WALKER, 76, of Ripley, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Lakin was born at Elkview, WV, on February 15, 1943, to the late Harold "Shorty" Walker and Elva Payne Walker. Lakin graduated from Ripley High School in 1961. He worked 28 years for Braniff Airlines. He operated heavy equipment for about 3 or 4 years and spent 20 years in Gatlinburg, TN, mostly building houses.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Brenda Fields Walker; son, Paul L. Walker of Tennessee; daughter, Annette L. Wesnofske of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Matthew P. Walker, Branson Davis, Zachary and Anna Wesnofske of Tennessee. He is also survived by a brother, James of Ripley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith, who passed away in 1961.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Mike Tolley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Parsons Cemetery, Gay, WV.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020
