Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Randolph Street Baptist Church
213 Randolph Street
Charleston, WV
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Randolph Street Baptist Church
213 Randolph Street
Charleston, WV
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lana (Young) McVey


1959 - 2019
Lana (Young) McVey Obituary

We are saddened to announce the passing of LANA YOUNG McVEY, of St. Albans, on Friday, September 27 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West after a six-year battle with cancer. Lana won that battle, for she is now pain free, is able to breathe, and she is in the presence of the Lord.
Lana was born on February 6, 1959, in Petaluma, California, to the late Bobbie and Joan Young.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband of 38 years, Greg McVey of St. Albans; her son, Alex and his wife Haley, of Nashville, Tennessee, and her daughter, Annie of St. Albans. No mother ever loved her children more - they were the light of her life.
Lana is also survived by father-in-law, Richard McVey (Agnes, predeceased), of Elkview; sister-in-law, Beverly Fisher (Danny, predeceased) of Bowie, Maryland; brother-in-law, George McVey (Elaine), of Berkeley Springs, as well as uncles, aunts, numerous cousins and friends, including the "Clendenin Girls," with whom she has remained close friends since early childhood.
Lana was a 1977 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and a 1981 graduate of WVU, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Lana worked as a special events coordinator for Union Mission Ministries in Charleston. In that capacity, she organized the Adopt-a-Family program which provided Christmas gifts to hundreds of children through the years. Lana was also responsible for organizing the Thanksgiving Day Drumstick Dash 5-K, which has become a yearly tradition in Charleston.
Lana was a faithful member of Randolph Street Baptist Church.
Visitation with the family will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, at Randolph Street Baptist Church, 213 Randolph Street, Charleston, W.Va.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, also at the church. Burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Park, 815 Cunningham Lane, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Mission Ministries or to the .
You may visit Lana's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St, Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the McVey Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
