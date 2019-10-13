|
LARRY A. SMITH, 74, of Culloden, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at CAMC-Memorial Division.
Born August 16, 1945, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Jesse and Sylvia Smith.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, James.
Larry was a railroader through and through, retiring as a senior general foreman with CSX. He was an avid bowler, being a member of the exclusive 300 Club, and enjoyed NASCAR racing. He serviced his country with the United States Army.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sue Smith; children, Michelle Weatherholt (Brian) of Milton and their children, Alison and Griffin; and Allen Smith of Lexington, VA, and his children, Tanner, Jesse and Maddie.
In accordance to his wishes, there will be no formal service at this time.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share your memories of Larry with the family.
The family asks that charitable contributions and acts in Larry's honor be directed to any veteran-based organization of your choice.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019