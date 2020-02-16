|
|
|
LARRY ALLEN "PAPPY" BAILEY, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Born November 2, 1947, he was an avid lover of the outdoors and animals. He was a former employee of the Charleston Civic Center and was retired from the Charleston Newspapers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Lee and Goldie Bailey; baby brother, Steven Lee; and brother, Harlen "Chipper" Bailey.
He is survived by his three sons, Greg Bailey of Charleston, David "Tony" Bailey of Eastview, Ky., and Jamie Bailey of Charleston; six grandchildren, D.A. Bailey, Jamie Bailey, Brett Bailey, Jackson Bailey, Alec Davis, Cameron Davis; and brother, Randy Bailey of Charleston.
A family interment memorial service will be held at a later date in Charleston.
The family would like to express their appreciation for all of the love and care provided by CAMC Memorial, Eastbrook Center, and the Hubbard Hospice House.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter or animal rescue group.
You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories of Larry with his family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020