Mr. LARRY ALLEN LANHAM, 79, of Poca, passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2020.
Larry is a 1959 graduate of Poca High School and an Army Veteran, serving from 1963 to 1965. He is a retired electrician from Ravenswood Aluminum. Larry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His selflessness was always on display as he went out of his way to provide for his family, friends and community his entire life. He was the patriarch of the Lanham family, and while his loss is immeasurable for us, we are forever grateful for all the memories that will live with us forever, and that he has been reunited in Heaven with his wife of 53 years, Helen.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Fay Lanham; parents, A.W. "Jake" and Louise Lanham; and grandson Noah Lanham.
He is survived by his sisters, Phyllis Walker and Dottie McAllister; sons, Larry Brent Lanham (Robert Lamb), Brian Scott Lanham and Anthony Bart Lanham (Vickie Lanham); grandsons, Joshua Allen Lanham (Brooke Nida) and Jacob Bradley Lanham (Samantha Pennington).
A tribute to the life of Mr. Larry Lanham will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, with Pastors Paul Bailey and Bron Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.
Larry will be lying in state at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, for friends, family and loved ones to come and pay their respects.
