|
|
LARRY AUSTIN HILL, 67, of Lens Creek, went home to God after an unexpected illness on October 24, 2019.
He was born in Charleston to Austin and Frances Hill. He was a 1969 graduate of East Bank High School and a retired Millwright from E.I. DuPont, Belle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Frances Hill, and parents-in-law, Clyde and Mary Pickens; brother, Richard Hill; sisters, Janice Lawrence, Barbara Wells and Sharon Ellis; brother-in-law, David Pickens.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy Pickens Hill; beloved daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Tom McClure of Elkview; sister, Joyce (Gene) Tuemler of TN; sister-in-law, Deloris Hill of Pratt; brother-in-law, William Wells of Lens Creek; brother, William (Brenda) Hill of Campbell's Creek; brother-in-law, James Ingram of Campbell's Creek; brother-in-law, Ernest Pickens of Kanawha City, and sister-in-law, Melissa Pugh of Kanawha City; special friends, Robert Ellington, Donna Todd and Roger and Cheryl Chandler, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed all things outdoors. He was also a diehard WVU Mountaineers Fan and enjoyed "old school" NASCAR racing. He will be remembered by all that knew him for his giving nature and his infectious smile and laugh. If you knew him you had a friend for life. He will be terribly missed and loved beyond measure.
The family would like to extend a sincere "Thank You" to the staff at CPICU at CAMC Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care during the most difficult time of our lives.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, with a Memorial Service beginning at 7 p.m. at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with David Peters officiating.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019