Preston Funeral Home Inc
812 Donnally St
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
306 Washington Street E.
Charleston, WV
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
306 Washington Street E.
Charleston, WV
Larry Carl Reeves


1961 - 2019
Larry Carl Reeves Obituary

LARRY CARL REEVES, 58, of Charleston, was born on July 12, 1961, and passed away December 18, 2019.
He graduated from Charleston High School and was employed by Embassy Suites of Charleston.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Reeves.
Larry leaves to cherish his memory, brother, Terry Reeves; sisters, Lena Leonard and Angela James.
Services will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington Street E., Charleston, W.Va., at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 28, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 25, 2019
