LARRY CARL REEVES, 58, of Charleston, was born on July 12, 1961, and passed away December 18, 2019.
He graduated from Charleston High School and was employed by Embassy Suites of Charleston.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Reeves.
Larry leaves to cherish his memory, brother, Terry Reeves; sisters, Lena Leonard and Angela James.
Services will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington Street E., Charleston, W.Va., at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 28, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 25, 2019