Reverend LARRY D. FOSTER, 74, of Cartersville, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Cartersville Medical Center.
Born on October 31, 1944, in Montgomery, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Orvil Joseph Foster and the late Ileda Perry Foster.
Reverend Foster was the pastor and one of the founders of Faith Baptist Church in Cartersville. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved soul winning, people and sharing the Gospel. In his spare time, he was an avid sport fan, especially the Braves. He also loved cars, animals and enjoyed reading.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Catherine Jett Foster; his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Pat Moore of Cartersville; his sister, Judith Voss of Salt Lake City, Utah; and his granddaughters, Kate Moore, and Zellie Moore, both of Cartersville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, at Faith Baptist Church, 1024 Mission Road, Cartersville, GA 30120, with Reverend Wendell Calder officiating. Reverend Foster will lie in state at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. A second service will be held at 2 p.m. (EST) on Friday, August 30, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview, West Virginia, with Pastor Rick Perrine and Pastor Lee Swor officiating. There will be a visitation one hour before the service. Burial will follow in J. Herbert Smith, Sr. Family Cemetery in Looneyville, West Virginia.
Flowers are appreciated or those desiring may make memorial contributions in Reverend Foster's honor to the Faith Baptist Church Missions Fund, P.O. Box 814, Cartersville, GA 30120.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019