Taylor Funeral Home - Spencer
406 Market Street
Spencer, WV 25276
(304) 927-1540
Larry Tucker
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home - Spencer
406 Market Street
Spencer, WV 25276
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home - Spencer
406 Market Street
Spencer, WV 25276
Larry Dale Tucker


1949 - 2019
Larry Dale Tucker Obituary

LARRY DALE TUCKER, 70, of Reedy, W.Va., died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Ronceverte, W.Va.
He was born April 3, 1949, in Parkersburg, W.Va., the son of the late Gene and Oma June Hicks Tucker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Tucker Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Wyatt Tucker of Reedy; son and daughter-in-law, David Tucker and Heather Miller of Spencer; and grandchildren, Blake and Savanah.
Larry was a retired Community Service Manager for the W.Va. Dept. of Health and Human Resources, with 33 years of service. He is a 1971 graduate of Glenville State College and a 1967 graduate of Spencer High School. For the past several years, he has been a team leader for the W.Va. Dept. of Natural Resources Hunter's Education Instructors. He was also a member of the W.Va. and Va. Bear Hunters Association.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va., with the Rev. Mark Wood officiating. Following the service, he will be cremated and a private burial will be in the Minnora Cemetery, Minnora, W.Va., at a later date.
After the funeral, family and friends are invited to dinner at the Reedy Senior Center, Reedy.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.taylor funeralhomeinc.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019
