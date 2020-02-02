|
|
LARRY DAVID STUTLER, 70, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C., with his daughter by his side.
Larry is loved by his daughter, Jennifer; son-in-law, David; and grandchildren, Audrey Rae and John Joseph "Jack" McCallum of Charlotte, N.C.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Charleston, a 1968 graduate from Stonewall Jackson High School, and married his high school sweetheart, the late Sharon M. Stutler, a union that lasted 46 years, until her passing in 2017.
A retired brick mason and 50-year member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, as well as the Bricklayer Local #9, Larry's building talents are reflected around Charleston in the Clay Center, University of Charleston Rotunda, Federal Building and many other structures.
Larry also served his country as a reservist in the U.S. Army.
Those who knew Larry know that he was a devoted husband, father, and proud PawPaw.
Larry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, as well as building a camp and barn on his 77 acres in Wirt County, W.Va. Larry also enjoyed restoring vehicles, recently completing a 1954 Willys Jeep known as "PawPaw 1" for his grandchildren to enjoy.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Shirley Hudson Stutler; and brother, Gerald Thomas Stutler.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law David McCallum, and grandchildren, Audrey Rae McCallum and John Joseph "Jack" McCallum, all of Charlotte, N.C.; and brothers, William Stutler and Ronald Stutler of Charleston, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Rev. Ravi Isaiah officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
So that other patients may experience the same quality of care and precious time with their families, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Duke Cancer Institute, https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dci by selecting "other" from the drop down entering "In Memory of Larry Stutler for Myeloma Research at Duke Cancer Institute, at the Direction of Dr. Cristina Gasparetto." Alternatively, checks may be written to Duke Cancer Institute and mailed to the following address, also including the above verbiage: Duke Cancer Institute Office of Development, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020