LARRY DEAN WHEELER, 80, of St. Mary's, Ga., formerly of Alum Creek, went home January 27, 2020, at the Senior Care Center, St. Mary's, Ga. Service will be 1 p.m. February 1 at Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020