Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Independent Missionary Baptist Church
Alum Creek, WV
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Independent Missionary Baptist Church
Alum Creek, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Dean Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Dean Wheeler Obituary
LARRY DEAN WHEELER, 80, of St. Mary's, Ga., formerly of Alum Creek, went home January 27, 2020, at the Senior Care Center, St. Mary's, Ga. Service will be 1 p.m. February 1 at Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -