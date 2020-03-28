|
|
LARRY DERWOOD COMER, 85, of Fayetteville, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Marmet Center, of complications from dementia. He had previously been at Bellaire at Devonshire in Teays Valley.
Born March 7, 1935, in Gauley Bridge, he was the son of the late Odessa Shawver Comer and Robert Edward Comer. Larry was raised in Lansing. He was the youngest of 12 children, and preceded in death by brothers Edward, Robert, James, Joseph, John, and Alton Comer, and sisters Ezella Perry, Lucille Ross, Sarah Bonneau, and Jane Allegretti.
He is survived by one brother, Kenneth of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother-in-law, Ben Allegretti of Goodyear, Arizona; and sisters-in-law, Elaine Comer of San Carlos, California, Wanda Comer of South Charleston, and Lucille Comer of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Other survivors include cousins, many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Larry graduated from Charleston High School in 1955, attending Center College in Charleston and beginning a life of many varied jobs in the Charleston area and other locations. He devoted his life to caring for his mother, Dessie, while working at a golf course and plastics plant in Oak Hill, Belk's in Beckley and the Department of Agriculture Farmers' Market in Beckley, from which he retired. Larry worked closely with his friend, the late Porter Lewis, at the Farmers Market and worked maintenance jobs for Porter at his numerous properties.
For many years, he faithfully maintained the Lansing Cemetery where his family is buried. His brothers and sisters helped him care for their mother while they were living and supported his endeavors after she passed.
Larry was a friend to many in Fayetteville and was truly loved by family and friends.
Many thanks to the caregivers of Larry at Marmet Center, Bellaire at Devonshire, and Hospice. All of your love and tenderness helped him through a difficult time.
Donations in his memory may be made to a or to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Due to the Coronavirus, a Memorial Service may be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Lansing Cemetery with a private family service.
For those wishing to express condolences to the Comer family, you may do so by visiting our website at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home will be assisting the Comer family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 28, 2020