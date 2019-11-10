|
|
LARRY E. ANGEL, 78, of Nitro, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on November, 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Larry was born September 15, 1941. He was a 20-year Veteran of the United States Army. After his retirement, he worked at Union Carbide until his final retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who cared faithfully for his family. He was a Christian and attended St. Albans Church of the Nazarene. He loved to camp and fish with his wonderful dear friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Elberta Angel.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy of Nitro; son, Robert Angel of Nitro; daughter, Rebecca Gandee and husband Dolas of Nitro; grandchildren, Barbie Dailey and husband Joe of Nitro, Bethany Whittington of Nitro, Justin Angel of Kentucky, Tyler Wilkinson and wife Emily of Nitro, and Jacob Angel of Nitro; great-grandchildren, Liam, Harper, and Ava. He is also survived by his sister, Anita McCloy and husband John McCloy of South Carolina, and their daughter, Lisa McCloy-Kelley and husband Tom of New York, and a host of wonderful dear friends.
Visitation will be held at St. Albans Church of the Nazarene on Hansford Street in St. Albans, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 12. The service will start at 1 p.m., with Pastor Greg Hill. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the Angel family and you may send online condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019