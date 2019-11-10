Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Albans Church of the Nazarene
Hansford Street
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Albans Church of the Nazarene
Hansford Street
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Angel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Angel


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Angel Obituary

LARRY E. ANGEL, 78, of Nitro, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on November, 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Larry was born September 15, 1941. He was a 20-year Veteran of the United States Army. After his retirement, he worked at Union Carbide until his final retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who cared faithfully for his family. He was a Christian and attended St. Albans Church of the Nazarene. He loved to camp and fish with his wonderful dear friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Elberta Angel.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy of Nitro; son, Robert Angel of Nitro; daughter, Rebecca Gandee and husband Dolas of Nitro; grandchildren, Barbie Dailey and husband Joe of Nitro, Bethany Whittington of Nitro, Justin Angel of Kentucky, Tyler Wilkinson and wife Emily of Nitro, and Jacob Angel of Nitro; great-grandchildren, Liam, Harper, and Ava. He is also survived by his sister, Anita McCloy and husband John McCloy of South Carolina, and their daughter, Lisa McCloy-Kelley and husband Tom of New York, and a host of wonderful dear friends.
Visitation will be held at St. Albans Church of the Nazarene on Hansford Street in St. Albans, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 12. The service will start at 1 p.m., with Pastor Greg Hill. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the Angel family and you may send online condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -