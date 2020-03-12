|
LARRY EUGENE BLAKE, 80 of Columbus, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred T. Blake and mother, Mary Elizabeth (Walker) Blake; brother, Harold Wayne Blake; daughter, Victoria Lynn, and son, James "Stuart".
Larry was a graduate of DuPont High School, class of 1958. He was in the U.S. Army. Over the years, he was employed with NYC, Penn Central, Conrail, UTU, Hocking Valley Scenic Railway and was a Columbus Trolley Owner. He was a past Master of the Salina Lodge #27 A.F. & A.M., Malden; past Worthy Patron of the Salina Chapter 81 Order of the Eastern Star, a 32nd Degree member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, a Member of Aladdin Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S past Masters Unit and was a member of The Shriners.
Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and a friend to many.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce A. (McMann) Blake; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Angela Blake of Bellefontaine, OH; daughter-in-law, Lisa Syner of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Kristen Blake, Morgan Matics, Mary Blake, Anna Blake; great grandson, Blake Matics; sisters, Judy Ranson, Shirley Jean Comer, Debra McCarty; brother, Alfred "Kenny" Blake.
Funeral service will be Noon, Friday, March 13 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Reverend Edward Jarrett officiating. The burial will follow the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, March 12 at the funeral home. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020