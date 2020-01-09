Home

Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Larry Gordon McMillian

Larry Gordon McMillian Obituary

LARRY GORDON McMILLIAN, 82, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, lost his long battle with cancer and was received by our Lord on January 7th, 2020.
He was an Air Force Veteran and devoted his life to service to his country and family. For 28 years, he was a high school teacher, finally retiring from Nitro High School, his Alma Mater, in 1995. He brought joy to many students, who always held him in high esteem. Larry was also an ordained Baptist Minister.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda, of Cross Lanes, originally from Metairie, Louisiana; his three daughters, Tracy Newman (Ron), Allison Sayres (Alan), Lisa Scroggins (Randy); eight grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren. His loss will be grieved by many, but he lives on through each of us. He will be dearly missed.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 10th, with Pastor Doug Hart officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, 25313.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020
