

LARRY J. LIGHT, 67, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

He was born on July 10, 1951, in South Charleston, to the late J. Hedrick and Mildred Light.

Larry was a member of the Campbell's Creek Lions Club. He was widely known as "The Legend" among pro wrestlers and fans. He was an avid photographer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fredrick Light.

He is survived by his girlfriend and caregiver, Rita Sheppard of Charleston; cousin, Skip Musgrave (Donna) of South Charleston; best friend, Leonard Sims of Beckley; friend and caregiver, Diana Hanson of Charleston; and numerous cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va. Burial will be at later date at Oak Grove Cemetery, Ballengee.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary