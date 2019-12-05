|
LARRY K. ROSE, 66, passed away August 13, 2018, at his home. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sharon Rose, and mother, Betty Mahood. He will be sadly missed.
Larry was a teacher at Park Junior High in Beckley for 18 years. He also taught at Stratton Junior High for two and a half years. Larry also taught at West Virginia Tech as an adjunct professor.
Larry had a Master's Degree in Industrial Relations. He was a work study student of Dr. John P. David during his studies at WV Tech. He attended Thomas Cooley Law School in Michigan for one year.
Larry organized the Raleigh County American Federation of Teachers and was the first president. He later became the grievance representative in Raleigh County.
Larry organize and chaired the Concerned Citizens to Save Fayette County for 10 years, fighting to get the PCB toxic waste cleaned up, as well as healthcare and relocation for citizens. He was also the first chairperson of the labor school.
He was cremated, per his wishes, and was entrusted to High Lawn Funeral Home to handle his care.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019