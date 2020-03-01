|
LARRY LEO PITTMAN, 82, of Charleston, passed away February 27, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was a retired mechanic and welder for Baker Equipment and an Army veteran.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 43 years, Josephine Pittman; father, Jessie Pittman; mother, Jane (Pittman) Taylor; step-father, Joe Taylor; sisters, Margie Jernigan and Judy Quentrill; granddaughter, Amanda Pittman; and great - granddaughter, Kayley Pittman.
Surviving are his sons, Kenneth Pittman (Lisa) of Charleston, Russell Pittman (Lorrie) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Robert Pittman of Charleston; daughter, Leona Wehrle of Charleston; brothers, Roy Pittman (Wanda), Raymond Pittman (Judy), David Pittman (Peggy), all of Charleston; grandchildren, Kristin Sovine, Kenneth Pittman Jr., Matthew Pittman, Russell Pittman Jr., Lyndsi Wehrle, Emille Wehrle, Jewell Pittman; great - grandchildren, Hailee Thompson, Gaige Thompson, McKinsey Pittman, Kaden Pittman and Lucas Short.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Tyler McClain officiating. Interment will follow in Michael Pittman Cemetery, Upper Elk Two-Mile.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
