FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Larry Pittman
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Larry Leo Pittman

Larry Leo Pittman Obituary

LARRY LEO PITTMAN, 82, of Charleston, passed away February 27, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was a retired mechanic and welder for Baker Equipment and an Army veteran.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 43 years, Josephine Pittman; father, Jessie Pittman; mother, Jane (Pittman) Taylor; step-father, Joe Taylor; sisters, Margie Jernigan and Judy Quentrill; granddaughter, Amanda Pittman; and great - granddaughter, Kayley Pittman.
Surviving are his sons, Kenneth Pittman (Lisa) of Charleston, Russell Pittman (Lorrie) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Robert Pittman of Charleston; daughter, Leona Wehrle of Charleston; brothers, Roy Pittman (Wanda), Raymond Pittman (Judy), David Pittman (Peggy), all of Charleston; grandchildren, Kristin Sovine, Kenneth Pittman Jr., Matthew Pittman, Russell Pittman Jr., Lyndsi Wehrle, Emille Wehrle, Jewell Pittman; great - grandchildren, Hailee Thompson, Gaige Thompson, McKinsey Pittman, Kaden Pittman and Lucas Short.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Tyler McClain officiating. Interment will follow in Michael Pittman Cemetery, Upper Elk Two-Mile.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020
