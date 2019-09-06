|
LARRY RAY TAYLOR, 54, was called home by God on Saturday morning, August 31, 2019, at Northeast Florida Community Hospice Center due to complications from a stroke. By his side was his mother, Karen E. Taylor, and his husband, Todd Sawyer.
Larry was born to Ernest R. Taylor and Karen E. Taylor, on May 21, 1965, at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest R. Taylor.
Larry intrepidly served our country in the Navy for five years. He also attended Jones College of Jacksonville where he received a bachelor's degree in Business. He enjoyed his career as an IT Tech for over 30 years. Larry was an extremely talented musician and artist, and was a lover of both.
He is survived by his husband, Todd M. Sawyer; his mother, Karen E. Taylor; his sister, Sandra J. Roegner; and his brother, Troy D. Taylor.
Larry was loved and cherished and will forever live on in all of our hearts.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019