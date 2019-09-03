|
|
LARRY WAYNE ELLISON, 64, of Princeton, died Saturday afternoon, August 31, 2019, at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born March 12, 1955, at Mt. Hope, he was the son of the late Lee Ellison and Della Williams Gross.
Larry was a steel worker and welder, having retired from A.T. Massey Coal in Whitesville and was a member of the UMWA.
While his health permitted, he loved riding his motorcycle and cars. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bobbie June Ellison; and a brother, Roger Ellison.
Those left to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Pamela Kaye Wall Ellison; two caring children, Rebecca Ellison - Marrs and Jeremiah Wayne Ellison; a granddaughter whom he loved dearly, Samie Bowles; brothers, Jimmy and Recie Ellison, and John and Tonya Ellison; other family, Lynn and Bobbie Lowery; brother-in-law and his wife, Randy and Drema Wall; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will honor Larry's request, he will be cremated.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton, with Dr. Dan Jividen speaking.
There will be no visitation.
Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com.
The Ellison Family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory & Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 3, 2019