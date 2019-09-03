Home

POWERED BY

Services
MEMORIAL FUNERAL DIRECTORY, INC.
654 Athens Road
Princeton, WV 24740
(304) 425-8131
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
MEMORIAL FUNERAL DIRECTORY, INC.
654 Athens Road
Princeton, WV 24740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wayne Ellison


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Wayne Ellison Obituary

LARRY WAYNE ELLISON, 64, of Princeton, died Saturday afternoon, August 31, 2019, at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born March 12, 1955, at Mt. Hope, he was the son of the late Lee Ellison and Della Williams Gross.
Larry was a steel worker and welder, having retired from A.T. Massey Coal in Whitesville and was a member of the UMWA.
While his health permitted, he loved riding his motorcycle and cars. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bobbie June Ellison; and a brother, Roger Ellison.
Those left to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Pamela Kaye Wall Ellison; two caring children, Rebecca Ellison - Marrs and Jeremiah Wayne Ellison; a granddaughter whom he loved dearly, Samie Bowles; brothers, Jimmy and Recie Ellison, and John and Tonya Ellison; other family, Lynn and Bobbie Lowery; brother-in-law and his wife, Randy and Drema Wall; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will honor Larry's request, he will be cremated.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton, with Dr. Dan Jividen speaking.
There will be no visitation.
Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com.
The Ellison Family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory & Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now