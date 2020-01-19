|
LATISHA NICOLE "TISH" MASON, 38, of Charleston, was born October 8, 1981, and suddenly passed away at home on January 15, 2020.
Latisha was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 2000; attended Morehouse State, Marshall University and recently WV State University, but took a break to devote more time to raise her three young daughters.
There are no words to describe the loss felt, except that she will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially the love and joys of her life, Taryn and twin sisters Tamiyah and Terrionn.
Tish is survived by her parents, Annette of Charleston, Clifford (Tammy) of St Albans; brother, Dontae of Dunbar; sister, Erica of Charleston; stepsister, Donavia Beltran of St Albans; and a whole host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A special thanks to friends Tina, Joanna, and Carnelle for always being there through good and bad times. For others who have crossed paths with Tish in this life, please always remember her with that big bright beautiful smile.
Although the circle of life should never have parents burying their children, leaving them to cherish their memories, but in all things, we give thanks.
Tish, you have gone way too soon from this earth, but you will forever live in our hearts, now rest, rest in peace our daughter.
Per Tish's wishes, her body will be cremated and, at the family's request, a private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that the CDLS foundation be the recipient of any donations.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020