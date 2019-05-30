

LAURA BELLE COMBS, 85, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in South Charleston, and was one of 13 children born to Raymond and Julia Bayles.

Laura was preceded in death by her one true love of 70 years, Joseph W. Combs; her son, Joe W. Combs Jr. (Francie); her granddaughter, Melinda G. Herdman (Kenny); and her son-in-law, James E. Marcum.

Laura was a life-long resident of Cross Lanes with the exception of Joe's four-year assignment with Union Carbide in Luling, La., in the early '70s.

Laura and Joe enjoyed fishing, long drives, Dairy Queen dates and spending time with their grandchildren and beloved Pomeranians. Laura also had a passion for gardening. She was happiest when she was planting, pruning and weeding in her beautiful yard. Laura was well loved by all who knew her. Her grandchildren will miss that little bite on the chin.

Surviving are her children, Mary L. Spencer (John), Laura Jo Marcum and Steve R. Combs (Tracy); grandchildren, Tammy L. Davis, Angela R. Stamper, John T. Spencer III (Angela), Keith A. McClanahan (Katrina), Jennifer D. Morris, Gina N. Hazelwood (Kevin A. Shank), Starla Jo Combs, Steve R Combs II (Susie), Joe W. Combs III (Aimee), Brian T. Combs (Jennifer), Mark A Combs (Candy); 29 great - grandchildren with one on the way and eight great - great - grandchildren with another on the way; also, one sister, Connie L. Kidd, and one brother, Allen Bayles.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, 335 5th Avenue, South Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Darren Powell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Laura Jo Marcum and Tammy Davis for their wonderful care of mom which allowed her to pass peacefully at home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be emailed to [email protected] Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019