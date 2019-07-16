

LAURA JEANETTE MORTON, 88, of Bentree, departed for her heavenly home on July 14, 2019, after an extended illness. Jeanette was born on February 16, 1931, in Nallen, to the late Richard Monroe and Cora Belle Samples Davis.

Jeanette spent her formable years in Horner's Fork in Clay County, where she attended elementary and Clay County High School. She was one of those people that really did walk over a mile to and from school each day.

Jeanette loved to garden and spend time with her family. When her children would come to spend the weekend, she loved staying up to the wee hours of the morning laughing and talking. Although Jeanette didn't work primarily outside of the home, she ran her home like a Fortune 500 company. She was the CEO, ensuring deadlines and schedules were met, and over saw a very tight budget, making sure to use every penny wisely, yet, putting back some for a rainy day. Jeanette was a true 1950s mom, in the fact that she had a set schedule for when things were to be done. For example, Monday's was laundry day, Friday's was grocery day and dinner each day was promptly at 5 p.m. and you had better not be late. Jeanette was so much more than just a Mother; she was a doctor, lawyer, hairdresser / barber, carpenter, accountant, financial planner, Avon representative, psychologist, negotiator, innovator, mentor, best friend, confidant and was deeply loved and respected by her children and grandchildren. Jeanette was a Christian and a member of Ida Baptist Church in Bentree.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husbands, the father of her children, Roy L. Grose Jr; the man that helped raise her children, Charles L. "Leck" O'Dell; and the man she spent and enjoyed her golden years with, Arthur M. Morton. Also, preceding her in death was her son, Fred L. Grose; great-grandson, Colin Grose; and siblings, Richard Jr., Maxine, Clarence, Wilda Jean Davis and Reva Brown.

Surviving Jeanette are her daughter, Pamela (David) Wilson of Victor; sons, Roger (Sharon) Grose of Marietta, Ohio, Bob (Debra) Grose of Bentree; former daughter-in-law, Nita (Harold) Cline of Wayside; grandchildren, Justin (Kristi) Wilson of Meeker, Colo., Matthew (Elizabeth) Wilson of Victor, Noah (Nikki) Grose of Pickerington, Ohio, Natalie (Craig) Laake of Cincinnati, Ohio, Amanda (Christy) Shelton of Lizemores, Jonathan (Beth) Grose of Gauley Bridge, Kelly (Jeff) Morton of Belva, Freddie (Jenny) Rinck of Kansas City, Mo., Jennifer Johnson of Princeton, Becky Grose of Princeton; great-grandchildren, Riley and Skyler Wilson, Emory and Elliott Grose, Matt Shelton, Haley, Zoey and Kyle Grose, Madison and Brooklyn Morton, Gannan, Fury, Ivan, and Neffie Rinck, Amya Hill, Makaylie Grose, Brian Hill; siblings, Russ Davis of Slidell, La., and Calvin Davis of Lockport, N.Y.

Services will be held at Ida Baptist Church in Bentree, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Family visitation will be at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Keenan Cemetery, Drennan. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Pennington - Smith Funeral Home of Gauley Bridge, W.Va., are overseeing the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your gifts or donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387 or online at https://www.hospicarewv.org/make-donation.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Sherry Goosman, Shery Perdue and Rebecca Hodge for the excellent care they provided to Mother for the last six years. Also, a deep gratitude to Hospice, especially Pat, Angie, Edie, Sonja, Nicole and Marilyn for all their help and assistance during the last six months. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019