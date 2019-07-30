|
LAURA JEWELL FARLEY, 65 of Craigsville WV. Went home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019 in Cable Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV.
She was born May 22, 1954 in Carl, WV to the late Eugene and Kathleen Talbert Dick. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church.She always wanted to be with her husband.
Preceded in death by husband, Johnny, 2 Grandchildren, Melissa and Charles John Williams, and sister, Judy Stone.
She is survived in death by her Children, Charles David Farley (Heather Huffman), Craigsville, WV, Angie Farley (Eric Gillespie), Cowen, WV, Kathleen Farley (Gene Hensley), Princeton, WV, Kayla Farley (Brent Barnhouse), Cowen, WV; 6 Grandchildren, Jonathan Griffith, Holly Griffith, Angel Nicholas, Dixie Cogar, Daisy Cogar and Harleigh Cogar; Great-Grandson, Bentley Barnhouse; Siblings, Basil Dick, Clarksburg, WV, Tim Dick, Craigsville, WV, Flavy Dick, White Sulphur Springs, WV, Barbara Jenkins, Craigsville, WV, Phyllis Vance, Craigsville, WV, and Kathy Mullins, Richwood, WV.
Services will take place Tuesday, July 30 at 2 p.m. in Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Martin. Interment will be in Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood, WV. Friends may call Tuesday, July 30 from noon till service time at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV
Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home Richwood WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019