Laurel Louise Plumley

Laurel Louise Plumley Obituary
LAUREL LOUISE PLUMLEY, 80, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West after a long illness.
She is survived by her children, Rosemarie Lemaster (Garrett), Harold "Jeff" D'Angelo (Lisa), and Madeleine D'Angelo; grandchildren, Matthew Lemaster (Kristin), Melissa Cooper, and Scotty D'Angelo; step-grandchildren, Alisha Kenney, Nicole Taylor, Josh Dixon, BJ Eads and Haley Adkins; great-grandchildren, Adriana Lemaster, Nathan Lemaster and Joseph Cooper; and eight step great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Hubbard Hospice House West for their kind and thoughtful care over the past year.
Information about services will be forthcoming.
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019
