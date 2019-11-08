Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lauria Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauria Virginia Hill Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauria Virginia Hill Hunter Obituary

LAURIA VIRGINIA HILL HUNTER, 33, of Clendenin, a loving mother, daughter and granddaughter passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She was born January 27, 1986, to James and Joyce Hill.
In addition to her parents, Lauria is survived by her son, Aeson Stuck; daughters, Zia Lipscomb and Abigail Hunter; brother, Kyle Hill; sister, Amanda West; and grandmother, June Chandler.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Tracy and Jessie "Rosie" Hill, and maternal grandfather, Melvin Chandler; and Aunt, Barbara Reholz.
Lauria was a 2003 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and attended the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University. She also was a member of the Jordan Light Missionary Baptist Church, Wills Creek. Lauria loved her children with all her heart and she will be sadly missed by those whose lives she touched.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Hafer Funeral, with Pastor Ray Williams officiating. Burial will follow the service in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be viewed at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -