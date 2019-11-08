|
LAURIA VIRGINIA HILL HUNTER, 33, of Clendenin, a loving mother, daughter and granddaughter passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She was born January 27, 1986, to James and Joyce Hill.
In addition to her parents, Lauria is survived by her son, Aeson Stuck; daughters, Zia Lipscomb and Abigail Hunter; brother, Kyle Hill; sister, Amanda West; and grandmother, June Chandler.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Tracy and Jessie "Rosie" Hill, and maternal grandfather, Melvin Chandler; and Aunt, Barbara Reholz.
Lauria was a 2003 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and attended the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University. She also was a member of the Jordan Light Missionary Baptist Church, Wills Creek. Lauria loved her children with all her heart and she will be sadly missed by those whose lives she touched.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Hafer Funeral, with Pastor Ray Williams officiating. Burial will follow the service in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be viewed at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019