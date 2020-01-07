Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavinia Worley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavinia Worley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavinia Worley Obituary

LAVINIA "RED" WORLEY, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior January 2, 2020 surrounded by the ones she loved.
Red was a member of Hernshaw United Methodist Church and was a loving wife mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friends to many.
Red had been very faithful to God, the church, her family and friends. She will be sorely missed by all the lives she touched.
She was preceded in death her loving husband of 70 years, Roby Worley; her parents,
Daniel and Biddie McClanahan; brother, Kenneth McClanahan; sister, Mary Janice; and her granddaughter, Stacie Casdorph.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Casdorph; granddaughter, Courtenay (Charlie) Fields; great-grandchildren, Corey and Madyson Spradling, and several nieces.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hernshaw United Methodist Church, Hernshaw, WV, with Pastor Paul Coon officiating. Burial will follow in the Donel C, Kinnard Veterans State Cemetery, Dunbar, WV where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Roby.
Family and friends may visit starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Hospice Care staff for all their care they provided Red during her illness.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. ,West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavinia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -