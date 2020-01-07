|
LAVINIA "RED" WORLEY, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior January 2, 2020 surrounded by the ones she loved.
Red was a member of Hernshaw United Methodist Church and was a loving wife mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friends to many.
Red had been very faithful to God, the church, her family and friends. She will be sorely missed by all the lives she touched.
She was preceded in death her loving husband of 70 years, Roby Worley; her parents,
Daniel and Biddie McClanahan; brother, Kenneth McClanahan; sister, Mary Janice; and her granddaughter, Stacie Casdorph.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Casdorph; granddaughter, Courtenay (Charlie) Fields; great-grandchildren, Corey and Madyson Spradling, and several nieces.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hernshaw United Methodist Church, Hernshaw, WV, with Pastor Paul Coon officiating. Burial will follow in the Donel C, Kinnard Veterans State Cemetery, Dunbar, WV where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Roby.
Family and friends may visit starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Hospice Care staff for all their care they provided Red during her illness.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. ,West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020