|
|
|
LAVONNE MINIGH, age 88, of Cedarville, departed this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, following complications from hip surgery. Funeral service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, WV 26351, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary in Glenville. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Lavonne Minigh with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 28 to June 30, 2019