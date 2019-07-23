

LAWRENCE E. CLAYTOR 72, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.

He was born in St. Albans to the late Howard and Elenora Adkins Claytor. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Jr., Erwin, Douglas and James Claytor.

Lawrence was retired from Union Carbide Corp., South Charleston Plant, with 25 years of service and was a Deacon and member of St. Paul Baptist Church, St. Albans. He was an avid WVU sports fan and enjoyed his coin collection.

Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Claytor; his children, Delina Thomas (Scott) of Maryland, Melissa Timmons of Texas, George Adkins (Linda) of North Carolina, Melina Wattie (Derrick) of West Virginia and Tedra Claytor; sisters, Doris Claytor of West Virginia and Alverta Steptoe of Virginia; brother, Leonard Claytor of West Virginia. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 821 B Street, St. Albans, with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Poke Sr. officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Claytor family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019