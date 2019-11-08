Home

Lawrence E. Vickers Obituary
LAWRENCE E. VICKERS, 82, of Alkol, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019
