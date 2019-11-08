|
LAWRENCE E. VICKERS, 82, of Alkol, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019