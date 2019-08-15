|
LAWRENCE HOMER VAUGHAN, 71, of Parkersburg, was called home by his Heavenly Father on August 12, 2019, at the Pittsburgh Veterans Hospital, with his wife of forty-three years, Jody (Ritchea) Vaughan, at his side.
Homer was born on February 22, 1948, to the late Homer W. and Laura L. (Queen) Vaughan of Logan. He graduated from Logan High School in 1965 and joined the United States Air Force, which he served honorably. Returning to West Virginia he attended Marshall University, where he earned a degree in Special Education in 1974 and later earned three different Master's Degrees. He married Jody Ritchea on August 21, 1976, and lived in Huntington before moving to Parkersburg in 1987.
Homer was a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, and a member of the Marshall University chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
He spent over twenty years in teaching and coaching as well as a career in sales. Homer loved all sports and was an avid golfer. Music played a special place in his life and he was an excellent singer; especially gospel and country.
The greatest joy in his life was his family, all five generations. In addition to his mother Laura and his wife Jody, he is survived by five children Chris S. Vaughan (Anna) of Frisco, TX, Ashley R. Curry (Rich) of Parkersburg, Amanda E. Wilson (Max) of Parkersburg, Lawrence H. Vaughan II of Germany, and Jamey Thompson of Logan; grandchildren, Zoe L. Wilson of Mineral Wells, Zachary M. Wilson, Keenan L. and Chace L. Curry, all of Parkersburg, Kyle Vaughan of Germany, and Tristan, Talan, Ethan, and Tyson Thompson, all of Logan; and one great - granddaughter, Preslee Anne McCauley of Mineral Wells. Homer is also survived by his three sisters, Janice Osbourn (Richard) and Debbie Harrison (Chuck), all of Logan, and Judy Hill (Scott) of Winston-Salem, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend David Easter officiating. Eulogy will be given by his son, Chris S. Vaughan, remarks by Brother Bill Wooten of Logan and Pastor Jody Vaughan, wife. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens with military honors by American Legion Post 15.
Visitation will be Friday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019